SYNC Network Market Cap Hits $3.67 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.67 million and $11,527.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00313369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00014952 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004495 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,131,824 coins and its circulating supply is 121,128,656 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

