Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIOVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BIOVF stock remained flat at $$26.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

