SVB Leerink Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $149.59 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

