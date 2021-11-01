SVB Leerink Comments on Alkermes plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $119,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.