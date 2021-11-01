Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $477,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,273,000.

GTO opened at $56.66 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99.

