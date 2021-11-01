Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $498,000 Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 15,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Matthews International stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.