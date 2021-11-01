Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $483,000 Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,767 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.53% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. Research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

