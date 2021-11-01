Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$74.14.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$70.53 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.18 and a 52 week high of C$71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

