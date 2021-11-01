Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.440-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $195.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average of $183.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

