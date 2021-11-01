Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in October

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.