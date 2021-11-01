Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.66 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $106.66 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00222760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00097062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.