Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €154.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBS. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Friday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of SBS stock opened at €138.00 ($162.35) on Friday. Stratec has a 52-week low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 52-week high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.81.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.