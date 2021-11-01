Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.