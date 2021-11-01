STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.86.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.