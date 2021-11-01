Stifel Nicolaus Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAVVF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. 23,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,700. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.