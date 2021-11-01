Stifel Nicolaus Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.97.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.