Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $92.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

