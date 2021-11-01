Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

