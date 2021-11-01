Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Atrion worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $728.00 on Monday. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $783.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $698.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

