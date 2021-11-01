Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.36 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

