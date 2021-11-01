Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CALM stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.22 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

