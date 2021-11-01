Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.