Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 14,997 iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.03% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.80 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63.

