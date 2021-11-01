Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,613 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,506. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.