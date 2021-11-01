Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,752,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after purchasing an additional 488,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.45 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.