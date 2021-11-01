Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $192,000 Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

