Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT opened at $78.41 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.