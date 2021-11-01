Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1,380.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $312.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.31. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $316.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

