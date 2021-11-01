Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.