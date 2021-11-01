Stellar (XLM) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.78 billion and $634.24 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00083213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00070487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00105952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00075247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00103137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,670.10 or 0.99849917 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,664 coins and its circulating supply is 24,190,518,015 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.