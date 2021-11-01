Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.00. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

STLJF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

