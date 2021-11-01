State Street Corp Has $202.36 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $202,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $482.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

