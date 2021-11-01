State Street Corp Has $186.06 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.93% of Credicorp worth $186,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of BAP opened at $129.66 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.