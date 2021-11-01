State Street Corp Buys 474,075 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.42% of CoreSite Realty worth $205,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13,359.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $142.46 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.