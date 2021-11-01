State Street Corp Acquires New Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,211,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,533,000. State Street Corp owned 1.12% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,123,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,625,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $23.45 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -146.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

