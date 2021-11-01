State Street Corp Acquires 531,118 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 531,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.10% of Exelixis worth $178,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

