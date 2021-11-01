Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $27.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,880. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

