StarTek (SRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $189.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRT opened at $5.50 on Monday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StarTek stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 1,861.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of StarTek worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

