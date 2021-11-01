Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

SBUX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 45,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 202,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 61,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

