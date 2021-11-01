Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.57.

SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

