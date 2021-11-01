Standard Motor Products, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $76,172.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,054. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

