Stagwell (STGW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.61 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

