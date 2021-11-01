STAAR Surgical (STAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.20. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

