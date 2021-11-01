Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 103,771 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.