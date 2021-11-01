Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 165,593 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,593 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Macy’s worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

