Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 43,926 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 965.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

