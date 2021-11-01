Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 31,092 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 98.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $140.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $141.38.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

