Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $287.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.75.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,222 shares of company stock valued at $75,104,820. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 23.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.84. 83,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.64. Square has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 223.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

