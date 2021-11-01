Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the September 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.
Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $68.42.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
