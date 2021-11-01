Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the September 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $809.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Square Enix will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

