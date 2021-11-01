SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.01 and last traded at $148.36. Approximately 2,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 180,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

